Police have launched an appeal to find a 14-year-old girl who has been missing from home for two days.

North Wales Police said Sophie disappeared after leaving her home in Ewloe, Flintshire, at 7pm on Sunday, May 1.

Sophie is described as five feet three inches tall with long, dyed black hair. She was last seen wearing a white Mackenzie top, black tracksuit bottoms and black trainers.

North Wales Police said: "Several reported sightings have been made in the Flintshire area and we have received information that she could be travelling to Liverpool."

The force has urged anyone who has seen or been in contact with Sophie to contact police using their Live Webchat online or by phoning 101 quoting ref iTrace 42230.