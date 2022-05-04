Play Brightcove video

Police have launched an appeal for information after multiple police vehicle windscreens were smashed in Swansea.

CCTV footage appears to show two individuals approaching the parked vehicles by motorbike. One of them proceeds to smash the windscreen of all four vehicles, before the pair ride off.

Police said the incident happened at around 1:30am on Tuesday, May 3, outside Townhill Police Station.

A South Wales Police spokesperson said: "Criminal damage to any car is unacceptable. But the safety, and sometimes lives, of the public depends on the availability of our vehicles."

Anyone with more information, CCTV or dashcam which could help identify those responsible is urged to contact the force quoting reference number 2200145520.