A beachside "grave" of Harry Potter's beloved elf Dobby faces being moved by National Trust workers - to protect sand dunes from a flood of fans.

Potter-lovers have been flocking to the spot where the fictional elf was buried to pay homage to one of the books best-loved characters.

Dobby's grave can be found at Freshwater West in Pembrokeshire used in 2009 film Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

It attracts thousands of visitors who leave tributes like painted stones, socks, tea towels, flowers, dolls, gnomes, and laminated messages.

But it has become so popular that fears are raised about whether it is 'sustainable in the long term'.

Dobby was a key character in the Harry Potter films in the struggle against he-who-must-not-be-named and died at the hands of Bellatrix Lestrange after rescuing Harry and friends from Malfoy Manor in the Deathly Hallows film.

A sculpture was engraved with the words "Dobby is a free elf in Pembrokeshire" at the spot.

'Not sustainable in the long term'

Bosses at the trust were concerned that large crowds could cause damage to the natural beauty of the beach.

A consultation funded by the UK Government was commissioned by the National Trust who own most of Freshwater beach.

The consultation reads: "Freshwater West is much loved and over time has become increasingly popular.

"Access to nature and the outdoors for all is vitally important but the increase in visitors has added pressure on the environment and facilities.

"This does not feel sustainable in the long term, without negatively impacting this special place.

"Those who care for it, enjoy it and live locally want only the best for Freshwater West. To help understand the issues and consider what options there are for the future a public consultation has begun."

Outraged fans are demanding Dobby's grave be allowed to stay.

One said: “Why are some people so damn miserable. People come from all over to see this and the children love it.”

A spokesperson from National Trust Cymru, Pembrokeshire said: “The two main objectives of the consultation are to engage with the public, local businesses and voluntary, public and private sector business affected by growing visitor numbers and deliver a feasibility study and options appraisal for the car park and related facilities at Freshwater West.

“Dobby’s Grave, its ongoing creation, definition, and impact on the landscape is a topic for discussion as part of that consultation process.

“Once the consultation process has ended in August a presentation of findings and recommendations will be delivered publicly and to key stakeholders. This will help create a vision for a sustainable future for Freshwater West and guide us in any future decisions we make for this exceptional place.”