A wildlife trust is appealing for the public's help to name two adult barn owls.

The North Wales Wildlife Trust says the two birds recently took up residence at a local nature reserve, following the installation of a new nesting box.

The box is kitted out with a webcam, allowing members of the public a glimpse into the secret world of barn owls - most of which are nocturnal.

North Wales Wildlife Trust has a membership of more than 8,000 people. Credit: North Wales Wildlife Trust

The camera means the public can watch the owls grow and follow their journey over the spring and summer months, with the possibility of catching a glimpse of new baby owls - there are 5 eggs already.

Chris Wynne, Senior Reserves Manager at North Wales Wildlife trust said: “The beautiful barn owl is, perhaps, our most-loved owl. With its distinctive heart-shaped face, pure white feathers, and ghostly silent flight, it's easy to identify.

The new nesting box houses two resident barn owls. Credit: North Wales Wildlife Trust

"Look out for it flying low over fields and hedgerows at dawn and dusk. We’d really like as many people as possible to take part in our competition to help to name our barn owls and remember you can watch them anytime day (or night) on our new live ‘owl cam’. ”

Did you know?

Barn owls have been known by many different nicknames, including 'ghost owl', 'church owl', 'screech owl' and even 'demon owl'.

Combined with their stealthy and silent flight, barn owls’ heart-shaped faces direct high-frequency sounds, enabling them to find mice and voles even in the dark.

Barn owls can breed in their first year. Although nesting has been recorded in every month of the year, most pairs lay eggs only in the spring. About 10% of pairs may breed twice in one year.

Incubation begins as soon as the first egg is laid and then the female lays additional eggs over a period of around 8-21 days. After 31-32 days’ incubation the eggs hatch every 2-3 days.

Entries need to be submitted via North Wales Wildlife Trust website by 16 May.