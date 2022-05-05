A Cardiff restaurant boss has offered to refund a £1,000 bill after a group of diners allegedly sexually harassed a member of his staff.

Lee Skeet, head chef at Cora restaurant in Pontcanna, took to Twitter to call out "rich people who think they can treat people like cr*p" after one party's "inappropriate" behaviour.

The former Gordon Ramsey restaurant cook wrote: "I wanted to firstly thank you for choosing my restaurant for your meal tonight and I understand you had the biggest bill we've ever had on one table here.

"Unfortunately throughout the evening I was made aware that your party's behaviour was inappropriate towards Lily, who runs front of house.

"She has told me that - as a 22-year-old girl - she was talked down to, disrespected and touched unwantedly by members of your group."

The Cora restaurant sits within Cardiff's Pontcanna area, above popular brunch spot Milkwood.

The hidden eatery seats 12 guests and is entered through Milkwood's premises downstairs.

Lee's colleague, Lily, confided in him in an hour-long conversation that broke his heart, he wrote.

After the exchange he wrote to the group of diners in a bid to refund their bill.

The chef wrote: "Please provide your bank details and I will refund your entire bill of £1,000 minus £100 that I believe you should have tipped Lily - which I will pay directly to her - as you left no tip.

"I would thank you to never come back to my restaurant. Lily means a lot more to me than money.

"I also think you should assess the people you surround yourself with."

The post has since had an enormous response, with many congratulating Lee on his actions.

Others questioned his choice of action. One Twitter user commented: "What does giving them a free meal achieve? Surely that is rewarding bad behaviour!"

While another wrote: "I know lots of rich people who treat people with decency, kindness & sponsor very worthwhile initiatives. It's not being rich that makes someone unpleasant - they already were inside."