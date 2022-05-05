Two people have admitted being in charge of a dangerous dog which mauled a "beautiful" ten-year-old boy to death.

Jack Lis was attacked by the animal at the home of a friend in Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly on November 8, 2021.

On Thursday (May 5), Amy Salter, 28, and Brandon Hayden, 19, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control, causing injury resulting in death.

Hayden also pleaded guilty to a further five offences of owning a dog dangerously out of control between November 4 and 7.

Jack Lis died after being attacked by a dog in November 2021. Credit: GoFundMe

Jack and his friend were alone when the attack happened last autumn.

Jack's friend sought the help of a neighbour who lived several doors down on the same street but the man was unable to stop the dog.

Paramedics arrived at the scene just before 4pm but they were unable to save him. The dog was shot by firearms officers who also attended the scene.

The dog was later confirmed by police to be an American bully or XL bully - a breed not currently banned in the UK.

A statement from Jack’s family at the time of his death read: “We are absolutely heartbroken.

"Our lives will never be the same without Jack. This is not something any parent should ever have to be writing.

"We have so many words we want to say about our beautiful boy, but they do not seem enough.

“We love him more than words can describe. Our boy made us the proudest parents and family on the planet. He was the sweetest of boys.

Jack Lis was mauled to death at the home of a friend in Pentwyn, Penyrheol. Credit: PA

“We will forever miss his quirky ways and his stories that he would spend so long telling us.

“He's forever in our hearts. Sweet dreams Jack, our perfect boy.”

Jack's family were in court to hear the guilty pleas.

The judge warned Hayden could expect an immediate custodial sentence when sentencing takes place on June 10.