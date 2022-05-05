Emergency services carried out an epic rescue land, sea and air mission to help a woman in need on the remote Skomer Island.

A helicopter made it to the scenic beauty spot, famed for its wildlife, from RAF St Athan - around 84 miles away.

Rescuers from Angle Lifeboat station, on the Pembrokeshire coastline, received an alert just after midday today (Thursday May 5) after being called to a suspected heart attack on Skomer Island.

The rescue was carried out by land, sea and air. Credit: RNLI

The lifeboat rushed to the island in around 30 minutes and were soon joined by a paramedic on board the Rescue 187 helicopter from St Athan.

A spokesperson from Angle Lifeboat RNLI said: "As a plan was being made to evacuate the casualty, members of HM Coastguard Dale were ferried by the Lifeboat from Martins Haven to Skomer to assist with the stretcher carry from the casualty position to the helicopter."Once the casualty was loaded into the helicopter for transfer to the mainland and a waiting ambulance, with two of the coastguard team on board, Angle Lifeboat took the remaining coastguard team member back to Martins Haven then returned to station.

"She was back on the moorings at 2:24pm."

Skomer Island is a popular tourist destination off the Pembrokeshire coast. There are regular boat trips from the mainland for visitors to take hikes and see wildlife on the island.