Think Wales Coast Path, and you may think walking boots and a pair of walking poles.

What may not immediately spring to mind is a wheelchair or even a trike. Think again.

Using her wheelchair and trike, Amanda Harris is on a mission to navigate as much of the 870 mile path as is possible.

Amanda had always dreamt of one day completing the mammoth mission to walk the entire way around Wales’ coastline, but an injury eight years ago completely changed her life.

While training for a charity cycle ride, Amanda came off her bike and broke her back and damaged her spinal cord.

Originally paralysed from chest down, she has since gained use of one of her legs, but now uses crutches, orthotics, a wheelchair or a recumbent trike to get around.

Amanda has already clocked up 120 miles on her challenge.

Amanda told ITV Cymru Wales: "After the injury, I always liked to set small challenges and goals.

"I am doing it in sections as opposed to in one go. I set the challenge last April on the day of the seventh anniversary of my accident.

"I said then that I would like to complete it within three years. That would see me finish it by the tenth anniversary of my injury.

"I recognise there are sections of this path that, even with the best will in the world, I won’t be able to do. But there are many that I can do."

Amanda has already completed 120 miles, while friends and family have been asked to "fill in the gaps" that she is unable to complete.

As part of her challenge, which will take three years to complete, she is fundraising for two spinal injury charities: Rookwood SpUR and Horatio's Garden.

Both charities work to improve the lives and experiences of patients undergoing rehabilitation at the Welsh Spinal Injuries Unit, where Amanda had treatment.

The centre is now located in Llandough Hospital in Cardiff.

To date, the experience has taught her a lot about how accessible the Welsh countryside is.

There are some sections where Amanda has been able to use crutches and orthotics.

"It has raised the issue of a lack of information of what is accessible," she continued.

“It is challenging in different ways. I am not able to just rock up at a certain spot and just go for it. I can only go so far on the day if I meet a gate or a large flight of steps.

“One of the joys of this has been finding ways to access the path that have not been completely clear.

"I am really pleased that in doing this challenge, I am helping others by providing them with information of what is available.

“Ten years on from the coast path opening, one of the focusses now is on improving access, not just the path itself, but how you get to it.

“There is an issue about information provision, but it is an exciting time that there’s recognition that improvements have to be made."