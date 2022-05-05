A man has appeared in court accused of being involved in starting a fire which prosecutors say a woman crawled across a roof to escape.

The fire happened at a property on Avallon Avenue in Llandudno Junction, Conwy on Friday (April 29).

Jamie Chesterton, 28, of Maple Avenue in Haydock, is charged with arson with intent to endanger life or being reckless whether life would be endangered.

Defence solicitor Sion Hughes made no application for bail at Llandudno Magistrates' Court and Chesterton was remanded in custody until 6 June, when he will appear at Caernarfon Crown Court.

Two other men, from St Helens, appeared in court on Monday following the fire.