The family of a 26-year-old father who died in a crash have described him as the "kindest, most loving individual anyone would meet."

Syed Asim Ali Shah, from Port Talbot, died at the scene of the collision on Heol Maes Eglwys, Cwmrhydyceirw, which happened at around 7.25pm on Tuesday (May 3).

The road was closed for several hours whilst investigation work was carried out.

Mr Shah, who leaves behind a partner and one-year-old daughter, has been described by his family as a "gentle giant."

In a tribute, his family said: “Mr Syed Asim Ali Shah known to all as ‘Asim’ sadly passed away at the scene of a road traffic collision when he was riding his Kawasaki Zx900 motorcycle.

“He leaves behind his darling partner Ocean and their one-year-old daughter Iyla. Asim loved both so dearly.

'He was caring, funny and the life of the party'

“He leaves behind his loving parents Nigar and Qadim Shah and his auntie, Parveen. His amazing brothers Munawar, Afaq, Aamir and Azan, his sister-in-law Fareah and lifelong friend Kawsar Hussain.

“He will be sorely missed by not only his family but his huge loving friendship group and the whole community of Port Talbot Mosque. He will be truly missed, and we pray for strength to get through this horrific time.

“Asim was the kindest most loving individual anyone would meet, he was caring, funny and the life of the party. He would have a way with people to always make them laugh and smile.

Mr Shah died at the scene of the collision on Heol Maes Eglwys. Credit: Google Maps

"He was truly unique in his character. He was a gentle giant. He was strong willed and so determined. He was always happy and cheerful regardless of any situation. He was an infectious individual, and you’d never forget him after meeting him.”

South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision which involved a white Kawasaki ZX900 and a black Audi A3.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, the manner of driving of any of the vehicles prior to it, or anyone who has dash camera footage is asked to contact officers quoting 2200146630.