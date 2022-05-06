Counting will shortly get underway as Wales elects more than a thousand council seats across 22 local authorities.

Voters took to polling stations on Thursday May 5 to to mark 'X' next to their chosen candidates.

Polls closed at 10pm on Thursday and counts in the country will begin from 9am on Friday May 6 - with the first batch of results likely to be announced at around 2pm.

This will be the first council election in Wales in which 16 and 17-year-olds are allowed to vote, plus there's been a shake up to electoral ward boundaries.

There are a total of 1,231 seats up for grabs - however 72 were already filled by default before polling day as they were uncontested.

Anglesey

Anglesey's council has been run by Plaid Cymru and Independents, after the 2017 election left it with no overall control.

Anglesey's council currently has no overall control. Is that about to change? Credit: PA

Blaenau Gwent

Labour target council was run by Independents after they won in 2017.

Labour target council was run by Independents after they won in 2017.

Labour unexpectedly lost their majority control over Bridgend council in 2017. It's since been run by a Labour minority administration after no one party gained overall control in the last election.

Cardiff

Labour held the majority in Cardiff in 2017.

Carmarthenshire

A no overall control result led to a council run by both Plaid and Independents in 2017.

Ceredigion

Plaid and Independents also ran Ceredigion after a 'no overall control' result in 2017.

Plaid and Independents also ran Ceredigion after a 'no overall control' result in 2017.

Conservatives ran Conwy's council along with Independents after a 'no overall control' result in 2017.

Conservatives ran Conwy's council along with Independents after a 'no overall control' result in 2017.

Another council with a 'no overall control' result in 2017. It led to Denbighshire council being ran by combination of Conservatives, Plaid and Independent councillors.

The 2022 results are not yet in for Denbighshire County Council.Flintshire

Flintshire's 'no overall control' result in 2017 led to a Labour minority chamber.

Flintshire's 'no overall control' result in 2017 led to a Labour minority chamber.

GwyneddPlaid Cymru's only fully controlled council is in Gwynedd after they won outright in 2017.

Plaid Cymru's only fully controlled council is in Gwynedd after they won outright in 2017.

Labour lost control of Merthyr Tydfil in 2017 as voters turned to Independents instead.

Labour lost control of Merthyr Tydfil in 2017 as voters turned to Independents instead.

Monmouthshire

The Conservative's only fully controlled council is Monmouthshire after they won outright in 2017.

The Conservative's only fully controlled council is Monmouthshire after they won outright in 2017.

Labour had an outright majority in 2017.

Labour had an outright majority in 2017.

Labour had an outright majority in 2017.

Pembrokeshire's council result in 2017 saw four parties ending up in control after an Independent win. Labour, Liberal Democrat and Plaid Cymru councillors joined them.

The 2022 results are not yet in for Pembrokeshire County Council.Powys

A 'no overall control' result in Powys led to and Independent and Conservative-led council.

The 2022 results are not yet in for Powys County Council.

Labour control the council with outright majority result won in 2017.

Swansea

Labour control the council with outright majority result won in 2017.

Labour control the council with outright majority result won in 2017.

Labour control the council with outright majority result won in 2017.

The council for Vale of Glamorgan was controlled by Labour and independents after a 'no overall control' result in 2017. This is despite the Conservatives being the largest overall party here.

The 2022 results are not yet in for Vale of Glamorgan Council.Wrexham

2017 saw a 'no overall control' result for Wrexham, which led to a council run by independents and Conservatives.

The 2022 results are not yet in for Wrexham County Borough Council.