A further two cases of acute hepatitis in children have been identified in Wales, public health officials have confirmed.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases of the severe liver disease in children in Wales to 13.

Across the UK, more than 160 children have now been identified with sudden onset hepatitis, of whom 11 have needed a liver transplant.

None of the children have died.

Health officials are still investigating the cause of the increase in the condition but a common virus called adenovirus may be causing the surge following the pandemic, according to the UKHSA.

What are the symptoms of hepatitis?

dark urine

pale, grey-coloured poo

itchy skin

yellowing of the eyes and skin (jaundice)

muscle and joint pain

a high temperature

feeling and being sick

feeling unusually tired all the time

loss of appetite

tummy pain

Adenovirus is the most often detected virus in the samples that have been tested.

However, as it is not common to see hepatitis following adenovirus infection in previously well children, investigations are continuing into other factors which may be contributing, the UKHSA said.

These include previous Covid infection or a change in the adenovirus genome itself.

'Parents and carers should be aware of the symptoms of jaundice'

Dr Ardiana Gjini, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control for Public Health Wales, said: “Hepatitis can cause jaundice and inflammation of the liver, so parents and carers should be aware of the symptoms of jaundice – including skin with a yellow tinge which is most easily seen in the whites of the eyes.

“We are reminding the public to familiarise themselves with this and other symptoms of hepatitis in light of these UK cases.

“In addition, the importance of maintaining normal hygiene routines, especially ensuring that children wash their hands properly, help to reduce the spread of many common infections.

“Parents and carers are reminded that they should keep their children away from school and seek advice from a GP or an appropriate specialist if their child experiences any symptoms linked with hepatitis.”