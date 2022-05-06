Play Brightcove video

With more than 70,000 followers on TikTok, Eleri Williams and her sheepdog Cwin have become social media stars around the world.

Her sheep are kept on the family farm at Derwen in the Vale of Clwyd.

Her introduction to TikTok came by chance.

"I have posted videos of me farming on my Instagram account for years and my friends have always enjoyed watching them and said how much they have liked coming with me to see the sheep", said Eleri.

"I imagine they have learnt a little bit about them. My partner introduced me to TikTok during the lockdown.

"I think a lot of people have used it as a form of escapism and it was just a bit of fun. So I started posting about my sheep and the countryside on there and people started to follow."

Eleri says her aim is to raise awareness, understanding and respect for the countryside and farming.

'I show the highs and lows that sheep can bring you'

"I am quite real on Tik Tok and I show the highs and lows that sheep can bring you. I starteddoing Tik Tok lives during lambing, showing the real birth of a lamb and the complications that might bring.

"I am just trying to connect with people on there and the community has just grown really. During Tik Tok lives I have had people from Australia, America and Sweden."

She says she hopes to inspire young people to be brave enough to do things they are passionate about and she is also happy to raise awareness that there are women farmers as well as men working in the industry.

She is deeply grateful to her family.

"Without my Nain and Taid we wouldn't have sheep so I am grateful to them for giving me the opportunity to be able to work outside and have animals and have something that I am passionate about."