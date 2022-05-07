A flock of ducklings have been rescued with duck sounds by the RSCPA after they fell into a storm drain.

The five tiny ducklings - thought to be about a week old - became trapped in the drain after they had followed their mum across Llantrisant Road in Graig, Pontypridd.

RSPCA Cymru and firefighters had the successful idea of playing duck sounds on their mobile phones to lure them out.

While the mother duck and several of her babies managed to safely cross over the storm drain and climb into a hedge, some fell through the grate and disappeared from view.

The two-hour long mission on 5 May was witnessed by a motorist who called the RSPCA for help.

As RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels attended the scene, it was clear she also needed assistance.

All five ducklings were rescued unharmed after the two-hour operation. Credit: RSPCA

A crew from Pontypridd Fire and Rescue Station arrived and were able to lift the drain, shining their torches down while attempting to reach the ducklings.

Firefighters also closed the busy country road in one direction and managed the traffic to allow for the rescue.

With the help of digital duck noises, all five ducklings were rescued unharmed.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said: "These sorts of rescues take time and require patience because the ducklings can disappear along connecting side pipes, which is what they kept doing. So we got out our mobile phones and started playing duck sounds to try and entice them back into the main chamber where I could reach them.

"We were there for a good couple of hours, but the firefighters were absolutely determined to get them all out.

"It was a real team effort and everyone was really pleased when we finally brought all the ducklings to the surface with nothing more than a few ruffled feathers. It's another reminder of what we can do together for animal welfare."

A spokesperson for the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service explained: "We will continue to work alongside our partners to help protect wildlife and keep South Wales safe."

Because the mother duck and her other babies are highly unlikely to have remained in the same place, the rescue ducklings will stay in RSPCA care before being transferred to a local wildlife charity where they will be looked after before they are old enough to be re-released.