Watch the video report by ITV Cymru Wales reporter Hamish Auskerry

18-year-old Cai Preedy already has a lot on his mind.

Attending Bryn Celynnog Comprehensive School in Beddau near Pontypridd, his A-Level exams are just around the corner.

Now, he is also a Welsh Labour councillor for his home ward of Tonteg in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

"It's a bit incredible really", he told me. "I would never have thought maybe two or three years ago when I first joined the Labour Party that I would be sitting here as an elected councillor.

"It's quite insane really!"

Cai Preedy was standing as a candidate for Welsh Labour

Over the last few weeks and months, Councillor Cai has been getting his message out over social media, as well as attending local groups and hearing constituent's concerns.

In the local authority elections on May 5th, he says he never expected to get elected. After all the counting, there was just six votes between him and his nearest fellow candidate, making him one of the youngest elected politicians in Wales.

"I'm still just getting used to the fact of being elected, it's quite a daunting job really", Cai said.

"The community has put their trust in me, they've put their trust in Welsh Labour and I have to live up to that standard".

How does he feel he will cope with the duel pressures of revising and representing his constituents?

"I think I'll be able to balance it", he said with a smile. "I think I will be able to do the job.

"I hope I can work with council leadership and with the local government association leadership to put together plans for us to actually make sure that young people are heard and ensure that young people are engaged with politics".

The local elections take place across Wales's 22 local authorities on Thursday, May 5 Credit: PA

Helping to reconnect young people in his area with politics is a key priority for Cai as he begins a life in politics.

"There's a lot of young people who didn't think about this election. I remember a lot of people telling me they didn't think it was important, they didn't understand fully what council meant and what it was to be elected. So I think that is an important job as well."

Cai joined the Labour Party in his early teenage years, but says his values are rooted in his community.

"I think what is important is keeping to promises, ensuring that people know that you are there for a chat, and that I'm happy to answer any questions anyone might have".

