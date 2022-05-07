Play Brightcove video

Elaine Evans zoomed down the zip wire at 100 miles per hour over Snowdonia National Park.

A woman living with Parkinson's has taken on Europe's longest zip wire to raise money for Parkinson's UK.

Elaine Evans from Llandudno is a trustee for the charity and took on the 1.5 kilometre zip wire at Penrhyn Quarry in North Wales known as Velocity 2.

The 68-year-old zoomed down with speeds of 100 miles per hour to help raise vital funds for the charity.

Elaine was joined by Anne Twist, mum of singer Harry Styles and influencer Gemma Styles,

and fellow Parkinson’s UK Trustees, Gary Shaughnessy and Sally Bromley, both of whom also live with the condition.

"I don’t like heights, I feel very proud of completing it."

Travelling a distance of 1,555 metres, Elaine flew over the quarry and Snowdonia National Park on 30 April.

Elaine was diagnosed with Parkinson’s 21 years ago and experiences dyskinesia and stiffness of limbs.

She manages her condition by walking everyday and taking her medication.

7,600 People in Wales currently live with Parkinson's

40 Symptoms are experienced from Parkinson's including tremors, pain and anxiety

"I decided to do the zip wire challenge in a moment of madness. It wasn’t too far away from where I live and because I don’t like heights, I feel very proud of completing it. I will have a video to prove that I did it!

"For people living with Parkinson’s, it’s brilliant to have goals and challenges to prove to themselves and the wider community that life doesn’t stop with Parkinson’s - in fact it’s the start of a new journey", Elaine explained.

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world. With over 40 symptoms, from tremor and pain to anxiety currently there is no cure.

It affects around 145,000 people in the UK, including 7,600 in Wales.

Parkinson’s UK is the largest European charitable funder of Parkinson’s research, which aims to improve care, treatments and quality of life for those with the condition.

Gary Shaughnessy, Chair of the Board of Trustees at Parkinson’s UK, said: "There are lots of misconceptions about what you can and can’t do when living with Parkinson’s. By taking on this challenge, Elaine has proven that there is hope and the condition does not have to hold you back from taking on adrenaline-filled adventures.

"I was very grateful to have her by my side as we took on this daring challenge, but it wasn’t just about a great day out. Events like this raise the vital funds that are bringing us closer to a new and much needed treatment in years, not decades. That’s what the Parkinson’s community needs and deserves."