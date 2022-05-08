North Wales Police are investigating a car crash after a 19-year-old male died on the A55.

The road traffic collision occurred at 1:35am on Sunday 8 May between Dwygyfylchi (J16A) and Conwy (J17).

The male was driving a white Vauxhall Astra on the eastbound carriageway before colliding with a Volvo heavy goods vehicle.

Sergeant Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit, who is leading the investigation, is appealing for witnesses.

He explained: "I extend my heartfelt sympathy to the young man’s family. They are being supported by a specialist Family Liaison Officer.

"I urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone who was travelling between Bangor and the scene at around the time of the collision to contact us immediately to assist my team with our investigation. I am particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage of either vehicle on the road.

"The road was closed to allow our Forensic Collision Unit to obtain and secure evidence and was reopened at approximately 10.45am. I would like to thank road users for their patience and understanding."

If anyone has more information, they are asked to call 101 quoting reference 22000314137.