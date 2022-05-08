Two new schemes have been introduced to help refugees and people from Ukraine integrate into Wales.

The Welcome Ticket will offer free bus travel to Ukrainian refugees and free entry to Cadw sites across Wales.

The two schemes, which were announced on 8 May, are part of Wales' commitment to be a Nation of Sanctuary to people fleeing conflict and abuse around the world.

The ticket will provide all eligible people free, unlimited travel on local bus services, including those operating into England where the journey starts or finishes in Wales.

Covering the majority of bus services running in Wales, the Welcome Ticket scheme will run for six months until 30 September 2022.

From 8 May, Ukrainian refugees will have access to free bus travel across Wales.

Deputy Minister for Climate Change Lee Waters said: "This is a major step forward in ensuring refugees and people from Ukraine can travel freely across Wales – it will help them to integrate into Wales and make a positive contribution to our nation.

"I want to pay tribute to all those bus companies across Wales for taking part in this scheme – it demonstrates their commitment to making Wales a real nation of sanctuary."

The Welcome Ticket is a voluntary scheme in which bus companies can choose to take part in.

People will need to show evidence of their eligibility for the scheme, which maybe their passport, visa or biometric residence permit when boarding. They will then be given a Welcome Ticket by the bus driver.

Cadw have also announced their scheme which offers free entry to all their site for refugees, asylum seekers or people from Ukraine in Wales.

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt explained: "Being a Nation of Sanctuary means welcoming people to Wales and providing them with help and support to settle into their lives in Wales. We’re very proud we can extend these fantastic schemes to people from Ukraine.

"We firmly believe the skills, experience and resilience of refugees and asylum seekers are an asset to Wales - that’s why we’re proud to extend the welcome and support their ambitions to thrive in Wales. This is what being a Nation of Sanctuary is all about.

"We want to ensure that these individuals are supported to rebuild their lives and make a full contribution to Welsh society."