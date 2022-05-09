An 18-year-old man has died and three others have been hospitalised following a road traffic collision in Shirenewton yesterday afternoon.

The man, from the Caerphilly area, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

A 30-year-old man, 54-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman have been taken to hospital for treatment.

A Gwent Police spokesperson has said, "We’re appealing for information following a fatal road traffic collision on Usk Road in Shirenewton at about 1.30pm today.

"The collision involved a Peugeot 5008 and a Ford Focus."

Gwent Police are appealing for information, and have asked anyone who was in the area at the time, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage to get in touch, quoting 2200152615.