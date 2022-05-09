The family of a teenager who died in a car crash on the A55 have described him as "extremely kind, generous and energetic".

Robert Christopher Adams, 19, from the Kinmel Bay area, was involved in the fatal collision between Dwygyfylchi and Conwy during the early hours of Sunday morning.

The road was closed for a number of hours for collision investigators to examine the scene.

Robert had recently landed a promotion and "had so much to look forward to", his family said.

The collision occurred on the A55 between Dwygyfylchi and Conwy. Credit: Google Maps

In a statement, they said: "Robert was the son of Lorraine and Rickie. He had four sisters and one brother who he sadly leaves behind.

"Robert was a handsome young man who had so much to look forward to. He was extremely kind, generous and energetic. He always wanted to help others and was very generous with his time - he really did have a heart of gold.

"Robert was like any other young gentleman - he loved cars and loved to drive and was very pleased at recently getting a promotion in his job as a local tyre fitter.

"He was always looking to develop his skills and really wanted to succeed in his career."

The family thanked the emergency services who tried to save Robert's life.

North Wales Police is appealing for witnesses of the crash, which involved a white Vauxhall Astra and a lorry on the eastbound carriageway.

Sergeant Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We continue to urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or anyone who was travelling between Bangor and the scene at around the time of the collision to contact us immediately to assist my team with our investigation.

"I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling on that section of the A55 just prior to the collision and who may have dashcam footage."

Anyone with information that could help with the ongoing investigation is urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit via the live web chat or by calling 101, quoting reference number 22000314137.