Police appeal for witnesses after cyclist killed in Ammanford car crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist died in a car crash near Ammanford.

The 58-year-old man died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries. He has not been identified.

Dyfed Powys Police said the collision involving a single vehicle occurred at around 8.45pm on Friday 6 May outside the Discovery Bookshop on Cwmamman Road in Garnant.

Officers are urging anyone who may have seen the cyclist around that time, or may have dashcam footage along this stretch of road, to come forward.

Local residents and business owners are also asked to contact police if they have any CCTV footage of the area.

Those with information that could assist the investigation should contact Dyfed Powys Police online or by calling 101, quoting reference DP-200-220506-417.