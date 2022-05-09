An image of a Welsh Rugby Union trophy that appears to show lines of a white substance on it has emerged online and sparked an investigation.

Tonna RFC, based in the village of Tonna near Neath, won the National Shield trophy after a 59-19 victory over Crumlin on 30 April.

The image was posted on Snapchat after the match accompanied by a caption that read: "Winners".

A screenshot of the image appearing to show two lines of a powder-like substance on the trophy has been circulating in the days since the final.

A spokesperson for Tonna RFC said the image has "come as a shock" and said the club is investigating.

The Welsh Rugby Union has said it is aware of the image and is investigating with UK Anti-Doping, the organisation responsible for preventing doping in sport.

They said: "We are the epitome of a family club and we will not tolerate any illegal substances in or around our premises."

In an online statement, the club added: "Tonna RFC does not permit, or condone, the use of any illegal substances by its players, members or visitors to the clubhouse."

More than 6,500 fans attended the Principality Stadium to witness the Shield final along with the Bowl and the Plate contests.

Celebrating the victory, Tonna posted on social media: "What a day! Many thanks for incredible support we had on Saturday. Commiserations to Crumlin who contributed hugely to an entertaining game."

Tonna are currently second in League 3 West Central but have two games in hand - which they are scheduled to play in the next week - over leaders South Gower, who they trail by just three points.

They are also nominated for Community Club of the Year in the Ospreys' end of season awards.