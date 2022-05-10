A newly-elected Liberal Democrat councillor has been suspended from the party following allegations of an antisemitic social media post.

Little Brighouse, won the Disserth and Trecoed with Newbridge ward just days ago - at last Friday's election count in the Llanelwedd area of Powys.

They are now expected to sit as a non-aligned councillor until an investigation is completed.

It emerged on the Guido Fawkes website that Cllr Brighouse - who identifies as nonbinary - had allegedly uploaded a social media clip on TikTok where they are pictured next to a photo of a burning Israeli flag with the anti-Israeli statement, "from the river to the sea" in the background.

A spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats said: "We received a complaint regarding this candidate which has been reviewed under our independent complaints process.

"As a result, they have been suspended from the party while the complaint is fully investigated.

"The Liberal Democrats have a long and proud record of standing up against antisemitism and continue to champion a liberal, tolerant and inclusive society for all."

Cllr Brighouse said they had no comment to make while the investigation is taking place.

After the result last Friday, May 6, Cllr Brighouse said on Facebook: "Thank you to everyone for the amazing support and encouragement.

"And thank you to everyone that put their faith and trust in me with their vote.

"I am so grateful to you all."