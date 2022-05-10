Darcey Corria from Barry becomes first woman of colour to be crowned Miss Wales

A 21-year-old from Barry has made history by becoming the first person of colour to win Miss Wales, a competition that has been running for 70 years.

Darcey Corria was crowned the pageant winner in the ceremony in Newport on Sunday, May 8.

Darcey volunteers for Race Equality First and helps women from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds in the community through health and fitness.

She has been actively involved in the Criminal Justice in Wales Anti-Racism Delivery Plan called Together Stronger.

She regularly takes part in marches in Cardiff calling for zero tolerance to racism and has spoken at an anti-racism rally.

Working in the care sector, she is a ‘dementia friend’ helping raise awareness and understanding of the condition.

Darcey said: “I’m absolutely elated to win and feel so grateful to be Miss Wales 2022. I want to thank my friends and family and everyone who supported me along the way. I’m so excited to see where this journey takes me.

"More than anything I feel privileged to be the first woman of colour to hold the Miss Wales title.

“I would like to see more diversity on the Miss Wales stage in the future and I want to use my year to inspire more girls like me to know that they can be Miss Wales or anything else they want to be.

The 21-year-old was crowned the winner in the ceremony in Newport Credit: Danila Timer

'Growing up, I didn’t see girls who looked like me in the media.'

"I want to show little girls from black, Asian and minority ethnic communities that they too can take up space and have their dreams come true."

The Miss Wales 2022 competition was Darcey’s second attempt at the crown.

She competed in 2019 and was placed second runner-up.

On May 8, at The Riverfront in Newport, she took to the stage with 19 other finalists from around Wales in front of a crowd of supporters – including a coach full of 35 friends and family who travelled from Barry to support her on the night.

The final involved three appearances on the stage including the patriotic Welsh wear opener; a red dress catwalk; and the traditional evening wear parade. All finalists also had one-to-one interviews with a panel of six judges.

Miss Wales 2022 winner Darcey works in the care sector Credit: Danila Timer

As well as the catwalk event, the contestants took part in a Miss Wales Empowerment Day, which aimed to help them in their personal development and leadership skills, and attended a Miss Wales Charity Ball where Darcey was also presented with the ‘Spirit of Miss Wales’ Award for her work to combat racism.

In the run up to the event, Darcey and the other finalists have been tasked with fundraising for Beauty With A Purpose, the Miss World charity which helps disadvantaged children worldwide.

Paula Abbandonato, director of Miss Wales, said: “I am thrilled for Darcey. She has made history and should be so proud. I hope her win will inspire other young women of colour from across Wales to know that they are valued and that they are wanted in our competition – and that they can win.

“Standing on the Miss Wales stage is not the easiest of things. There is an interesting psychology to it because so many young women will think they aren’t ‘good enough’ – and by standing on that stage you are challenging that mentality. My message to young women – from any background – is to go for it. Dreams do come true.”

Darcey said she would like to see more diversity on the Miss Wales stage Credit: Danila Timer

Darcey will take part in a year of appearances in her new role and will represent Wales at Miss World at a date and location yet to be announced.

The runners-up were Zoe Scrimshaw from Chepstow, who came second, and Catrin Harries from Bridgend who came third.