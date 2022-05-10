A secondary school in North Wales was evacuated yesterday amid reports of a chemical spill.

Witnesses said fire crews, paramedics and police were in attendance at Ysgol Syr Hugh Owen in Caernarfon.

North Wales Fire and Rescue Service have confirmed they were called to the school at 11.26am to reports of a "chemical spill" but this was contained.

A North Wales Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson said: "We were called to the school at 11.26 to reports of a chemical spill – however, the chemical had been made safe by school staff prior to our arrival and no further action was required. Advice was issued by fire staff to personnel on site."