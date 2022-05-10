Man dies after a 'coasteering' activity off Anglesey

A 35-year-old man has died after he got into difficulty while "coasteering" in Rhoscolyn, off Anglesey.

The man, who was not from the area, was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, where he was later pronounced dead.

Coasteering is an adventure activity which involves navigating a rocky coastline on foot or by swimming.Police and ambulance crews were called just after midday on Friday, May 6, after reports that a man had got into difficulty in the water off Anglesey.The Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called to attend an incident in the water off the coast of Valley, Anglesey at 1.28pm.

"We attended the scene to support the coastguard with two rapid response vehicles, one emergency ambulance, the Wales Air Ambulance and the coastguard also sent their search and rescue helicopter."Anglesey's Trearddur Bay lifeboat crew confirmed they attended. They said: "We wish to express our deepest condolences."

North Wales Police said it is investigating the incident and its enquiries are ongoing.Police are asking anyone with information to contact by calling 101 and quoting reference 22000310868.