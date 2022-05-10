Birthing units have been forced to shut for months as a result of staff shortages, a health board has announced.

From May 9 to October, midwifery-led birthing units at Nevill Hall Hospital and the Royal Gwent Hospital will temporarily close.

Aneurin Bevan University Health Board apologised for the "inconvenience caused", but added: "We believe this decision is the right one to ensure the safety of women and to support our midwives who are under significant pressure due to the current staffing shortage.

"We would like to reassure you that this decision has been made with the best interests of our mums and new babies in mind.

"Please remember that women will still have four options with the Health Board area for birth - at home, a midwife-led birthing unit, within the alongside birthing unit and in an obstetric unit."

The Royal Gwent Hospital in Newport Credit: ITV News

The number of births at Nevill Hall and Royal Gwent birthing units were 20 and 24 respectively for the past 12 months. The health board says therefore the number of births impacted by its decision is low.

"Nevertheless, we recognise that some women's choice of birth location will be affected", it added.

The Birthing Unit at Ysbyty Ystrad Fawr will remain fully staffed between 8.30am and 4.30pm, but out of hours this will revert to a birthing POD with a midwife attending for births only. Home birth options and the midwife-led birthing area in Ysbyty Aneurin Bevan remain available.