The number of Senedd members is set to increase from 60 to 96 and the way they would be elected drastically changed under new proposals put forward jointly by the First Minister and the leader of Plaid Cymru.

If accepted, the changes would be introduced in time for the next Senedd election in 2026.

Supporters of changes have long argued that there are not enough MSs to scrutinise Welsh Government properly, once government ministers and presiding officers are taken out of the equation.

These proposals come as part of the cooperation agreement reached between Labour and Plaid Cymru, who are working together to deliver some aspects of Welsh Government, although Plaid has not entered into a coalition government.

The leaders, Mark Drakeford and Adam Price, have set out their preferred options in a letter to the committee looking into Senedd reform.

How those 96 members are elected should also change, they say.

Currently 40 are elected for single-person constituencies by the familiar ‘first-past-the-post’ system which sees whoever wins most votes taking the seat.

A further 20 MSs are chosen to represent 5 regions in a second vote which takes place at the same time as the constituency vote.

You may remember when you voted in 2021 having a second ballot paper which you used to list your preferred political parties.

Those votes are added up and divided out amongst the parties in a system that is aimed at better reflecting the share of vote that each party receives

Under the new proposals, there will be 32 constituencies for the Senedd. These will be based on the 32 new constituencies for the UK Parliament which are currently being drawn up by the Boundary Commission for Wales.

They would be paired to make 16 regions which would return six members each.

The lists the parties would put forward for each region would be legally required to meet gender quotas.

What happens next is that these proposals are considered by the cross-party committee on Senedd reform which will publish its report at the end of May.

That will then be debated in the chamber and voted on by MSs.

Any big change like this has to be backed by a ‘super-majority’ made up of two-thirds of Senedd Members.

The Welsh Conservatives are opposed to any increase and will vote against but between them Labour and Plaid Cymru have enough members to ensure the changes are supported.

The leader of the Welsh Conservatives has criticised the proposals as a waste of money.

Andrew RT Davies tweeted, "1 in 5 people in Wales are on a waiting list. Young people in Wales can only dream of getting on the housing ladder. Wages in Wales are the worst in the UK. Labour’s priority? More politicians in Cardiff Bay."

The Liberal Democrats support reform but think these plans will not deliver what is needed and are predicting the changes will be proven not to be fit for purpose as soon as they are introduced.

Welsh Lib Dem leader Jane Dodds said, "The proposed constituency map will mean nothing to communities and we will still be lumbered with a voting system that fails to ensure that votes match seats. Plaid Cymru appeared to have abandoned their commitment to STV [Single Transferable Vote].

"In a scramble to make an announcement, Plaid Cymru and Labour have ensured that the debate about whether the Senedd is fit for purpose will start no sooner than these proposals are brought into law."