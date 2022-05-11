An 18-year-old who died following a road traffic collision in Shirenewton, Monmouthshire, on Sunday 8 May has been named by Gwent Police as 18-year-old Dafydd Hughes from Abertysswg.

His family paid an emotional tribute to him, releasing a statement in which they described him as a "loving son" who "was always smiling".

The statement reads: “We as a family are truly heartbroken.

“Dafydd had just turned eighteen, he had his whole life ahead of him.

Dafydd Hughes was described by family as 'a very kind and loving boy who worshipped his family'. Credit: Gwent Police

“He was a very kind and loving boy who worshipped his family. He was a good friend to many people and had that little something about him. If you only met him for a minute, he would touch a place in your heart.

“Dafydd made the most of his life and was always smiling. He loved fishing and going to dog shows. He was a proper boy.

“Dafydd was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and dear friend and will be greatly missed.”

Gwent Police are still appealing for information about the collision that happened on Usk Road, between a Peugeot 5008 and a Ford Focus, at about 1:30pm.

A man and a woman, in their fifties, who were taken to hospital have been released. However, a 29-year-old man remains in hospital receiving treatment.

Gwent Police are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time, or has dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.