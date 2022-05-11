Family of 18-year-old who died in crash remember 'loving son' who 'had whole life ahead of him'
An 18-year-old who died following a road traffic collision in Shirenewton, Monmouthshire, on Sunday 8 May has been named by Gwent Police as 18-year-old Dafydd Hughes from Abertysswg.
His family paid an emotional tribute to him, releasing a statement in which they described him as a "loving son" who "was always smiling".
The statement reads: “We as a family are truly heartbroken.
“Dafydd had just turned eighteen, he had his whole life ahead of him.
“He was a very kind and loving boy who worshipped his family. He was a good friend to many people and had that little something about him. If you only met him for a minute, he would touch a place in your heart.
“Dafydd made the most of his life and was always smiling. He loved fishing and going to dog shows. He was a proper boy.
“Dafydd was a loving son, grandson, brother, nephew and dear friend and will be greatly missed.”
Gwent Police are still appealing for information about the collision that happened on Usk Road, between a Peugeot 5008 and a Ford Focus, at about 1:30pm.
A man and a woman, in their fifties, who were taken to hospital have been released. However, a 29-year-old man remains in hospital receiving treatment.
Gwent Police are encouraging anyone who was in the area at the time, or has dashcam or CCTV footage, to come forward.