Rescue crews help rescue 'Sally' the cow from the banks of the river Severn.

South Wales Fire and Rescue crews from Chepstow and Bridgend worked into the night using specialist equipment to help free a cow that had become stuck on the banks of the river Severn on Monday night (May 9).

The cow, named by crews as 'Sally', is reported to be safe and returned to her herd.

A South Wales Fire and Rescue spokesperson said: "At approximately 8:37pm on Monday the 9th of May 2022, we received reports of a large animal rescue on Newhouse Farm Industrial Estate in Chepstow.

Crews worked tirelessly into the night to carefully free Sally. Credit: South Wales Fire And Rescue

"Crews from Chepstow and Bridgend Fire and Rescue Stations attended the scene and upon arrival discovered a cow, named Sally, had become stuck in the thick mud along the river embankment.

"Utilising What 3 Words and specialist equipment, crews worked tirelessly into the night to carefully free Sally.

"A stop message was received at approximately 11:55pm and we’re pleased to share that Sally is safe and has been reunited with her herd."