The longest-staying resident at the RSPCA’s Newport Animal Centre is hoping it will finally be third time lucky in his quest to find a new home.

Staff were hopeful that five-year-old Charlie, who was rescued by RSPCA Cymru from a run-down barn in Ceredigion along with 44 other dogs in January 2021, had finally found his special someone.

But sadly, two potential offers of homes have come to nothing and the crossbreed canine - who is also the RSPCA’s joint longest-stay dog in Wales - is still waiting for his happy ending.

Newport animal centre’s deputy manager Kathryn Logan said: “We were feeling so hopeful that Charlie would be enjoying life with new owners by now, but sadly the two offers of homes have fallen through and we find ourselves back at square one.

Staff at the RSPCA in Newport say he has transformed from the dog rescued in January 2021. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

“He’s come such a long way from the scared and nervous dog he was when he arrived at the centre back in January 2021; he had never gone outside, worn a collar or been on a walk, but his transformation has been quite incredible.

“For the first few weeks he wouldn’t move from the corner of his kennel, and it was only when he began to trust his carers and feel more at ease that he would place his chin on our hand, although it wasn’t until four months later that he was confident enough to take his first steps outside the kennel.

“Charlie really is a different character now, his beautiful personality shines through and he loves a cwtch from his carers. We all think the world of him, but of course we’d love nothing more than to see him finally settled in his own home.”

Volunteer Danni Wilson, who has built up a close bond with Charlie over many months and regularly takes him for walks, said: “It’s been wonderful watching Charlie come out of his shell and start to enjoy life. He wouldn’t let us go near him when he first arrived, but now he can’t get enough attention and showers me with kisses and affection."

Because of his background, Charlie will, require a specific type of home. Credit: RSPCA Cymru

“I think his favourite pastimes are rolling around on the nearest patch of grass when we go out walking and then wrapping himself up in towels when he’s had a bath. Despite what he’s been through, he’s exceptionally friendly and he would definitely enjoy, and benefit from, the company of another canine companion.”

Like the rest of the dogs, Charlie had experienced very little human contact before he was rescued from the property in West Wales, after the owner agreed to work with the charity when the situation got out of control. The sheer number of dogs meant the owner was struggling to meet their basic needs, with a lack of shelter, parasite control and poor diet all areas of concern.

Because of his background, Charlie will, understandably, require a specific type of home. He can still find new stimuli scary, so he will need a patient and quiet adult-only environment where he can get used to different noises slowly. A big garden would also be beneficial so he can bond with his new family in a bigger space before gradually going out on walks with them.

His sociable nature means he would really benefit from living with another calm and confident male dog, or neutered female, who can help his progress and get him used to dealing with everyday life. His new family will also need to come to the Newport centre multiple times to build up a bond with him, so they will ideally need to live nearby.

More details about Charlie and how to apply to adopt him are available online.