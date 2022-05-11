A woman is fighting for her life in hospital after a crash near Bangor.

The motorist was airlifted to Aintree Hospital in Liverpool with serious, life-threatening injuries following a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Bangor on Wednesday morning (May 11).

The collision happened on the A4244 between Glasinfryn and Pentir shortly before 7.30am and involved a black coloured Peugeot 207, North Wales Police say.

The emergency services attended the scene and the female driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was airlifted by the Air Ambulance.

Sergeant Jason Diamond of the Roads Policing Unit said: "We are appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have been travelling along the A4244 just prior to the collision to come forward.

"We are also keen to speak to anybody who may have dash cam footage.

"The road remains closed at this time to allow colleagues from the Forensic Collision Investigation Team to carry out their preliminary investigation, and diversions are in place. We’d like to thank the motoring public and local community for their patience."

Any witnesses or anybody with information that could assist the officers are urged to contact officers at the Roads Policing Team via the live web chat or by calling 101, quoting incident number B066933.