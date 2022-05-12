The annual St David Awards are designed to recognise the important work which goes on within our communities, and celebrates the positive impact many individuals have on Welsh life.

At this year’s awards, two teachers from Lansdowne Primary School in Cardiff, Michelle James and Catherine Cooper, have been recognised for their remarkable efforts in supporting families throughout the pandemic.

As headteacher and deputy headteacher at the school, the pair have supported families in a variety of ways, helping the school to become what has been described as ‘a beacon of safety for the community’.

Michelle James and Catherine Cooper will feature on the St David Award programme tonight. Credit: ORCHARD MEDIA

Michelle James says: “Myself and Cath, along with other staff, made ourselves available seven days a week.

"When we heard of families that were unwell we made contact with those families to make sure there wasn’t anything they needed, whilst the families were maybe in hospital.

"And I think for us as well there were some difficult times.”

Catherine Cooper added: “Usually a school is considered to provide learning support, but for us we had to consider how we could support our families.

"And that meant financial advice, it meant practical support, delivering food parcels, knocking on doors.

"Telephoning at the right time to make sure our families were happy and supported and felt safe."

Despite the work they do, Michelle and Catherine didn't expect to win this year’s Critical Worker award.

They were glad that schools were being recognised for the support they provided during such a difficult time.

The teachers have worked tirelessly over the pandemic to provide support to pupils and families alike. Credit: ORCHARD MEDIA

“We were stunned, to be honest. Total shock. Absolutely amazed.

"It was disbelief, wasn’t it, because it was a really hard category and there were some amazing people in it.

"It was wonderful to think that a school had won it this year because schools have done so much for their communities throughout the pandemic.”

The two were among three other nominees in the Critical Worker category. On accepting the award Michelle commented: “We’re both very emotional, we weren’t expecting that at all.

"I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone in the critical worker category this evening, because we’ve all worked incredibly hard.

"This is for everybody, thank you.”This year’s awards were held in person for the first time since 2019, making it a particularly special night for the organisers.

To find out more about Michelle and Catherine’s work and to hear from the other winners at this year’s ceremony, watch INSPIRING WALES: ST DAVID AWARDS 2022 on Thursday May 12 at 10.45pm on ITV Cymru Wales.

Read more: