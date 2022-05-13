Play Brightcove video

Footage captured by Bridget Box in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

A bright green fireball has been captured on camera by people in Wales after it shot across UK skies during the night.

The light, believed to be a meteor by the UK Network Fireball Alliance (UKFA), was observed just before midnight on Wednesday May 11.

Some people even reported sounds of a sonic boom.

Bridget Box managed to get some footage of the moving fireball from her doorbell camera in Barry, Vale of Glamorgan.

As well as in Wales, it was also spotted right across the UK including Bristol.

The UKFA is asking for images and videos to be reported to them.