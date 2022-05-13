A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found in Pembroke Dock.

Dyfed-Powys Police has launched a murder investigation following the discovery at an address in Military Road, Pembroke Dock, on Friday (May 13) morning.

A man was placed under arrest and remains in police custody, the force said.

The incident led to a large police presence, including armed officers, in Military Road.

Enquiries are ongoing and police are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation at this time.

Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.