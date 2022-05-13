Millions of pounds will be invested to encourage people to cycle whilst helping Wales meet its net zero targets, the Welsh Government has announced.

It's hoped the £50 million investment will get people out of their cars and onto bikes in a bid for a greener planet.

The funding would help create more cycling routes and new facilities across Wales.

"We need to make the right thing to do, the easy thing to do."

Deputy climate change minister Lee Waters said: "This is a substantial investment and part of our commitment to making cycling easier so people cut the amount of journeys they take by car and travel in a way that is better for our planet."

The Minister admitted the struggle in getting people to travel in a more eco-friendly way.

As part of the investment, all local authorities will receive a minimum of £500,000. Credit: Welsh Government

"Getting people out of cars for short journeys and encouraging them to walk or cycle instead is a huge challenge for us, but one that has to be met if we are to reach our net zero carbon emission target by 2050.

"We need to make sure that we have the right infrastructure and routes in place so that people have the choice of cycling for their everyday journeys – we need to make the right thing to do, the easy thing to do", Mr Waters added.

£500,000 Minimum investment for all local authorities

One organisation benefitting from the funding is Pedal Power in south Wales.

As part of a series of e-bike pilot schemes, the cycling charity received £0.21 million for its ‘See Cycling Differently’ project, which aims to increase the inclusivity of cycling by offering a range of e-cycles.

Director of Pedal Power in Cardiff, Sian Donovan, said: "Cycling is a fantastic way for everyone – all ages and abilities - to have fun, gain more independence and enjoy a sense of freedom which we know has provided a lifeline to many during the pandemic.

"We were delighted to receive funding from the Welsh Government to help us to continue to remove barriers to cycling so that it can be truly accessible and inclusive for all."

As part of the investment, all local authorities will receive a minimum of £500,000. Further funding will be allocated following a competitive application process.