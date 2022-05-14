Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Caerphilly.

The man, who has not yet been named, was left with life-threatening injuries after the incident that happened at about 01:25am outside Castle Court shopping centre in Caerphilly.

The 32-year-old was walking with a 29-year-old woman when they were allegedly approached by a group of people and he was attacked and stabbed in the stomach.

Gwent Police have confirmed a 27-year-old man, a boy and girl, both 17, have been arrested.

The injured pair were taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where the man's injuries have been described as life-threatening.

The woman was not as seriously hurt but suffered head injuries.

Police are appealing for information to help with their investigation.

A Gwent Police statement said: "We're keen to speak to anyone who was in the area between 01:00 and 01:30, or those who have information that could help our ongoing investigation."