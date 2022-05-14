A new rail timetable will launch across Wales on Sunday as a number of services return that were cut at the start of the pandemic.

Transport for Wales (TfW) customers are being encouraged to check their journey details as an increase in train services comes into effect.

The times of many services will be unaffected, however customers are being advised to check their departure, arrival and connection times.

Transport for Wales said they are changes they have had to make to fit in with the rest of the UK industry.

The additional services:

Nine additional services each way per day along the north Wales coast between Chester and Llandudno Junction.

Return of direct services between Llandudno and Manchester Airport.

Six extra services each way between Swansea and West Wales.

Two additional return services between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury, and along the Conwy Valley Line between Llandudno Junction and Blaenau Ffestiniog.

Direct services between Coryton and Radyr in Cardiff, and the shuttle service between Cardiff Queen Street and Cardiff Bay will also return.

James Price, chief executive of Transport for Wales told ITV Cymru Wales: "I would say to people, you need to check our website to make sure you know what the timetable looks like.

"In the main, most of the changes are quite minor, and they're changes we have had to make to fit in with the rest of the UK industry, rather than something we have purposely decided to change ourselves.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales Planning and Performance Director, said: “We are introducing more services across our network and making adjustments elsewhere from 15 May. It’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.

“As we welcome more customers back to our services, some trains will be busier than they have been for a while, especially in the busy holiday periods."

The May-December timetable period is also expected to include the introduction of the first of TfW’s brand new trains. The first new trains for the Wales and Borders network are planned to enter service on routes in North Wales and the Borders during the summer.