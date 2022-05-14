Police have named a woman killed in Pembroke Dock on Friday.

Lisa Fraser, 52, of Pembroke Dock, was found dead at an address on Military Road, Pembroke Dock, on Friday morning.

A 41-year-old Haverfordwest man remains in police custody, suspected of her murder.

Paying tribute to her, Lisa’s family said: “Lisa was loved and cherished by her family and friends, and touched the hearts of everyone she had contact with. She will be missed by everyone.

“Lisa, we hope you’re dancing in gold dust.”

Specialist officers are supporting Lisa’s husband and family.

Police found Lisa Fraser's body on Friday, May 13. Credit: Google

Detective Superintendent Estelle Hopkin-Davies, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: “We offer our deepest condolences to the Fraser family at this distressing time.

“Specialist officers are providing support to Lisa’s husband and family as we continue our investigation into her death.

“House to house and CCTV enquiries are ongoing today (May 14) as our team of investigators seek to piece together the suspect’s movements on the morning of Friday, May 13.

“We are appealing for anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other camera footage, or any information to please come forward to us.

“On behalf of the investigation team, I would like to thank the Pembroke Dock community for their support for officers as they have been making enquiries over the past two days.

“You are likely to continue to see a heightened police presence today as we continue to work diligently on this case.”

The suspect is described as 6 foot tall, wearing a dark jacket, and was possibly in possession of a light-coloured electric bike.

Anyone with dashcam, CCTV, doorbell or other camera footage from Friday, May 13, in Neyland and Pembrke Dock are being asked to review their cameras:

Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation at this stage.