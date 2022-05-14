A community that was told their water supply is unsafe has been told it is now safe to drink.

Residents in St Athan in the Vale of Glamorgan were told on Thursday (May 12) afternoon not to use their water supply.

Households were originally told the issue will last one to two days, but received no further formal communication about when or what the problem was.

However, after 24 hours of drinking bottled water, the village was told the water is now safe to drink at around midday on Saturday by supplier, Ancala Water Services.

The letter residents received telling them not to drink tap water from their homes

On Friday, residents told ITV Cymru Wales of their frustration at the lack of communication from those distributing the water.

However, on Saturday, a letter from Ancala read: "Since then (Friday), AWS technicians have carried out further investigations and our UKAS accredited testing partner has conducted additional laboratory tests which have now passed the thresholds for potable and wholesome water.

You can now use and drink your tap water as normal."

It also advises properties to run their water for five minutes before use.

Ancala are yet to confirm exact details of the issue that led to the temporary warning against consumption.