Six walks on the Wales Coast Path recommended by those that know it best

The Wales Coast Path celebrated its tenth anniversary this month, prompting people to share their experiences of the only path in the world that follows a country's entire coastline.

While many have set foot on the path and followed the dragon shell way markers for a day or two, few have completed the entire path, so there is always room to find a new adventure.

With the warmer weather and longer days of the summer months well on their way, the path is likely to welcome thousands more people this year.

If crowds aren't for you, certain sections remain blissfully quiet even in the busiest periods.

So, in case you are seeking inspiration for your next stretch on the Welsh coast, here are six recommendations from those that know it better than most.

Ursula Martin | Crofty to Rhossili

It takes a lot to beat ending a day's walk as the sun sets over Worms Head Credit: Visit Wales

Ursula walked the Wales Coast Path as part of her challenge to walk every long distance footpath in Wales, in 2015.

"Start on the salty flats of Northern Gower, pick samphire, meet shaggy horses, walk around the edge of the bay looking over to Llanelli, then head onto the huge beaches of Whiteford Sands and Rhossili Bay.

"Big stomp along the beach, it feels never-ending but eventually you'll reach the angular jagged point of Worms head.

"Watch the waves crash vertical up the rock and sink a pint while you admire the sunset.

"A tough day but with great reward."

Paul Evans | Borth to Aberystwyth

The Welsh coast is littered with towns and villages. Aberystwyth is the perfect spot for a welcome break. Credit: Visit Wales

Paul completed the Welsh Coast Path as part of his circumnavigation of Wales in 2015, having also included the Offa's Dyke Path to walk over 1,000 miles.

"It’s a tough question that as there are so many, but for me it's Aberystwyth to Borth or Borth to Aberystwyth, depending on which direction you choose to go.

"A short walk of five miles with lots of ups and downs and a beautiful view of Cardigan Bay with a pub at either end. Easily done in daylight and moonlight.

"As I started my walk around Wales in Aberystwyth and ended there the view at the top of Consti means a lot to me.

"But also, the view when you reach the monument at Borth and you can see the full length of the beach and the beginning of the Snowdonia National Park in the distance.

“When I reached here during the first day of my walk it finally felt real. It’s a place that’s very close to my heart, and I’m very lucky to call it home."

Arry Cain | Llantwit Major to Nash Point

If lighthouses and spectacular clifftops are your thing, the Vale of Glamorgan coastline ticks every box. Credit: Visit Wales

Arry Cain became the first person to run the whole way around Wales when she completed the Wales Coast Path and Offa's Dyke Path in 2012.

Llantwit Major Beach to Nash Point and back (approx 3 miles each way)

“Dinosaurs, Pirates, Superheroes and a Lighthouse, it's an out and back and with good reason. “One of the things I personally love about the Wales Coast Path is that the views in each direction are completely different, and I always have to remind myself to stop and look behind me when heading in just one direction.

“The cliffs remind me of Jurassic Park, the little rocky bay that you cross (Tresilian Bay) makes me think I'm a pirate, I imagine Atlantic College as being a bit like the Xavier Institute from X-Men so walking past there automatically gives superhero vibes, and then finally you get to Nash Point Light House, and what's not to love about a lighthouse.

“There are little cafes at either end of the route too.”

Gareth Axenderrie | Porthdinllaen to Trefor

Trefor with it's granite landscape Credit: Visit Wales

Gareth completed the Wales Coast Path as part of his walk around Wales in 2015, when he joined it up with the Offa's Dyke Path to circumnavigate the country.

"I didn't know the north of Wales very well at all before my walk, so the Llŷn Peninsula literally provided a surprise around every corner.

"This particular stretch blew me away though. The coast path skirts what must be one of the world's most scenic golf courses at Porthdinllaen before heading past one of Wales' best pubs.

"It then climbs up into the hills and finds Nant Gwrtheyrn, the Welsh Language and Heritage Centre.

"I loved it when the path would head inland for a moment, and this stretch has that inland climb into the clouds in abundance.

"A lung busting and thigh sapping climb is followed by a descent down into the harbour of Trefor.

"Look around, this is granite country. Trefor quarry developed to be the world’s biggest granite quarry, and there's evidence of it everywhere."

Amanda Harris | Marloes Sands

You're spoilt for choice in Pembrokeshire, but Marloes is right up there with the most spectacular beaches anywhere. Credit: WCP

Amanda is currently completing the Wales Coast Path in her wheelchair, tricycle and using crutches and orthotics after a cycling injury eight years ago.

“My favourite section has to be Marloes in Pembrokeshire.

“It is simply the picture postcard location and exactly how you envisage the Wales Coast Path to look and feel.

“It was somewhat of a surprise to realise I could get out on the path there, as it wasn’t flagged as accessible.

“Being there, with the beach and the clifftops just gives you that amazing sense of freedom.”

Will Renwick | Newport to Fishguard

Newport in Pembrokeshire offers a huge sandy beach before a rugged stretch of coastline heading toward Ceredigion Credit: Visit Wales

Will Renwick completed the Wales Coast Path in 2012. He has also walked the Offa's Dyke (both ways), Glyndwr's Way and the Welsh 3000s.

"I had the time of my life walking the whole Wales Coast Path back in 2012 and there are so many stretches that left a big mark on me, but the section between Newport and Fishguard certainly is very special.

"Y Parrog, Newport's little harbour side is full of charm with its waterside cottages, curling estuary and broad beach.

"Then there's the little tucked away village at Cwm yr Eglwys with its church ruins, blue waters and a fern flanked valley.

"The coastline itself really is like the edge of a saw here and the wild Preseli hills that loom high above as you look inland really add to the ruggedness."