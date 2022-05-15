Three people have been released from police custody after a man was stabbed in Caerphilly.

Officers arrested three people on suspicion of attempted murder after a 32-year-old-man was stabbed in the stomach outside Castle Court shopping centre Caerphilly at around 1.25am on Saturday 14 May.

He was reportedly walking through the court with a 29-year-old woman when they were allegedly approached by a group of people and assaulted.

The woman also received head injuries.

A 17-year-old girl was released on police bail pending further enquiries, while the 27-year-old man and 17-year-old boy have been released without charge.

The 32-year-old man was taken to the University Hospital of Wales where he remains in a stable condition.

The 29-year-old woman was also taken to the University Hospital of Wales for treatment, but she has since been discharged.

Police are still calling for information from anybody who was in the area on Saturday 14 May between 1.00am - 1.30am.