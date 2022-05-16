Local councils in Wales could soon be given the power to nationalise bus routes to create better transport networks within their areas.

Lee Waters, the Deputy Climate Change Minister, said he wants better links between different types of travel options and to improve what is currently a "dysfunctional system."

Speaking to ITV Wales' current affairs programme, Sharp End, Mr Waters said the Welsh Government is currently looking at ways to make it easier for local councils to set up public companies to run transport services.

When asked if private businesses could sign up with local authorities to run services or - if they declined - could that mean nationalising routes, the Llanelli MS said "that was a fair summary. But we're not entering this with an idealogical view, we will do what's best for the passenger."

He continued: "We want to plan the system in a far better way, take out the randomness of the private market, which is the legacy of the 80's privatisation.

"At the moment commercial bus companies can basically do what the hell they like and we have no way of saying this route needs a bus service.

"We want to move onto a planned system, where we're calling it franchising, where we take an area and we say right here's the amount of subsidy; here is where we want the route; here's the frequency; here's the cost, now let's make a bus service work for people rather than work for shareholders."

Creating a more joined-up-network is also important in helping Wales to reduce its environmental impact, according to Mr Waters.

"We have got clear targets of where we need to get to within the next ten years or so, which is a big shift onto public transport and reducing the need to travel altogether and the investment needs to be there for that."

A new timetable has been announced for services on TFW which is closer to pre-pandemic schedules.

Wales is currently the only part of the UK that is restoring its train timetables to pre-covid levels, with those in England and Scotland bringing back services more slowly, with demand being down. For Mr Waters he says Wales has to have a different approach.

"We don't want to cater just to current demand, we want to make enough services available to encourage people back onto public transport because that's part of our vision of shifting people away from cars onto sustainable transport."

However he did admit that some train services would need to be cut if the demand for them did not return.

"But that's not what we're planning for. Services may need to change, it may be that we have fewer commuting services and we have more leisure services, that is a moving picture."

He added that he does not expect people in Wales to use the rail network as they did before he pandemic.

"We're seeing the way people use trains is changing significantly, so for example there's much more leisure traffic so trains on the weekend are much busier than they were and the commuting services are seeing a fall in demand. So we're going to have to be flexible and judge this how it goes."

On the discussion around having to throw more money at the rail transport, Mr Waters said he didn't know about that yet.

"We don't know when or if things will return to how they were and what the right level of support is and so we're in a time of great uncertainty that's for sure."

Train users are being asked to check on the changes to the TFW timetable.

As Transport for Wales reintroduces most of its pre-pandemic timetable, those at the company are asking people to check their website for more information.

James Price, the CEO of TFW has said: "We are re-introducing nearly all of the services that were removed during the pandemic- most of them are back in already but we are reintroducing the balance of them.

"We're also introducing a number of additional services over and above the pre-pandemic timetable to allow for growth in sustainable transport."

Like Lee Waters, Mr Price, says they are keeping an eye on people's travel behaviour.

"On average across Wales, we've got about 85% of the footfall and of the revenue we had the same time before the pandemic. People are coming back but that footfall has come back in a very different way.

"Leisure travel is much more popular than it was before compared to commuting, so it's where some of those changes have happened that we're seeing new pinch points in terms of congestion.

"We are trying to optimise the service, put units where they're needed, with the relatively small fleet we have today ahead of the changes coming in the future."

