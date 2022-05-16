Play Brightcove video

Catch up with Wales at Six with Andrea Byrne

On Monday's Wales At Six: Last summer Dr Gary Jenkins was killed in a homophobic attack. Now, the LGBTQ+ community says many hate crimes go underreported and don't see justice. We have a special report.

Plus, a royal ruckus in Ruthin. The row over whether cash-strapped councils should spend money on the Queen's Jubilee celebrations.

And we're getting an education in the 'school of rock' as the West End show hits the capital.

