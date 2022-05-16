A 31-year-old man has admitted killing teenager Lily Sullivan in Pembrokeshire in December.

The 18-year-old's body was found in the Mill Pond area of Pembroke in the early hours of Friday 17 December.

Lewis Haines, from Lamphey, is due to stand trial for murder on 20 June.

At a hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday (16 May), Haines pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.

The court heard that the plea is not acceptable to the prosecution and the trial on the charge of murder will go ahead as planned.

The trial is due to last for two weeks.