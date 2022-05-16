Voters in part of Blaenau Gwent have said they feel "horrified and betrayed" after an Independent councillor chose to join Labour days after being voted in.

Cllr Carl Bainton topped the poll as an Independent in the Ebbw Vale South ward at the local elections on Friday, May 6.

But the following week he announced he would be joining the council's Labour group, saying he had made the decision after "soul searching".

While some have congratulated Cllr Bainton, others have criticised him and called for him to resign.

Cllr Bainton said he made the decision after some "really difficult soul searching". Credit: Local Democracy Reporting Service

One of the critics, Zoe Powell, said: "Many of our electorate feel horrified and betrayed by him and that he should resign.

"They did not want to vote Labour.

"There were two Labour candidates standing.

"He uses the excuse that an Independent and Labour councillor cannot work together, but other wards in Blaenau Gwent have managed successfully for many years.

"Why is he allowed to use Independent votes to gain a seat for Labour?

"Surely this is a blatant corruption of the voting system."

A spokesman for the Electoral Commission said: "There is nothing in law to prevent an individual from changing their allegiance after they have been elected.

"Someone can challenge the result of an election by issuing an election petition.

"This is a legal action and will be adjudicated by a judge in a court.

"A petition can be presented by a person claiming to have been a candidate at the election, or four people who voted as voters at the election or had a right to vote at the election.

"A petition at a local government election must normally be presented within 21 calendar days after the day on which the election was held."

Cllr Bainton previously stood in the 2017 local government election for Labour as a candidate in the Ebbw Vale North ward.

In a written statement sent to ITV Wales, Cllr Bainton said: "It is clear from previous years that the Independent councillors in the Ebbw Vale South ward struggled in achieving their aims and objectives by aligning themselves with the opposition party.

"It would be more difficult as an Independent to influence decisions on local issues as someone who would always be seen as the opposition.

"As I have stated previously, I have made this difficult decision based on what I and many other people in the area see is best for my community."

Cllr Bainton continued: "I have received many messages of support from people and residents in the local area, people who are aware of my work within our community and people who have confidence in me to make positive change and improve current situations for people not only in my local area but across the Blaenau Gwent area.

"Over the last twenty years I have always put my community and the people within this community first and will continue to do so."

Labour group leader, Cllr Steve Thomas, said that his group are "delighted to welcome him."