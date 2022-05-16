A defendant appearing before a motoring court by video link joined the hearing from behind the wheel - until she was advised not to.

North Wales court reporter Glyn Bellis has listed several recent examples where defendants have " seemingly forgotten the formality" of appearing before a courtroom.

The list includes a woman who wanted to finish drying a pan when a court made contact with her.

In another case, a Midlands man had his dog on his lap and was served a cup of tea by his partner, who was in the background.

Another man slouched on his bed as he joined his hearing, and a Liverpool woman unwittingly gave a Llandudno court a tour of her home as she walked around with her mobile phone.

Video link equipment has been widely used during the coronavirus pandemic. Credit: PA Images

Video technology has been widely used in court hearings across the country, especially with the need to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Defendants join the hearing remotely, appearing on large TV screens in the courtroom.

But one magistrate has queried whether advice has been issued to defendants about their conduct when appearing by video link.

The Ministry of Justice said: "We won’t be issuing a comment in this instance, since it's down to judges to decide what behaviour is acceptable in their court."