Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was found at a village home in Swansea.

South Wales Police has confirmed the discovery was made at an address in Clas Y Deri, Waunarlwydd on Monday (May 16).

Officers attended the property shortly after 2pm and are still at the scene while investigations are ongoing.

The identity of the woman is not yet known and the death is being treated as suspicious, police say.

Two local men, a 42-year-old and a 67-year-old, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

A major incident room has been set up at Cockett Police Station.

Detective Superintendent Darren George from the forces Major Crime Team said: "A large police presence will remain in the Waunarlwydd area over the coming days as officers continue with enquiries, and I would like to personally thank the local community for their assistance to date.

"I also appeal for anyone who has any information in connection with the investigation to please contact us. No matter how insignificant it may seem to you, any detail could prove crucial in determining the full picture of this case."

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact South Wales Police via its online portal or calling 101 and quoting reference number 2100309626.