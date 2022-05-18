Fears are growing over the disappearance of a teenager who has been missing for almost a week.

Pearl, whose second name cannot be given, was last seen on Thursday 12 May.

The disappearance of the 17-year-old, from Pentwyn in Cardiff, is described as "out of character". Police believe she may have travelled to London.

South Wales Police said: "17-year-old Pearl from Pentwyn, Cardiff has not been seen Thursday, May 12. Her disappearance is out of character and there are concerns for her welfare. She may have travelled to London."Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting reference number *159606.