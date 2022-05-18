A grandmother whose death has sparked a murder investigation died from a blunt force injury to the head, an inquest opening heard.

Buddug Ann Jones, of Maes Gwelfor in Rhydwyn, Anglesey, was found dead at her home on April 22.

Kate Sutherland, acting senior coroner for North West Wales, heard that the 48-year-old was found lying in bed on her right hand side with an injury on the left hand side of her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:47am.

A post mortem examination was conducted by Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers who gave a provisional cause of death of severe blunt force trauma to the head.

The inquest, which was held in Caernarfon on Tuesday (May 17), was adjourned to a future date pending further investigation.

In a tribute last month, Buddug's family said: "Buddug was the best mum, grandmother and sister anyone could ask for. She always had a smile on her face and was always caring, loving and willing to help anyone, especially her family who she cherished."

They added: "We can honestly say that our lives without her will never be the same again."

A person was arrested last month and later released on conditional police bail as enquiries continue.

Detectives have issued an appeal for anyone travelling by vehicle who may have dashcam footage of the north west of Anglesey between the early hours of April 22 and the early afternoon.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is urged to contact North Wales Police via live webchat online https://orlo.uk/w4eXG, or on 101 quoting reference B056492. Alternatively, you can speak to CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.